Bars closed in Benidorm’s ‘English Zone’ after police purge against drug trafficking

FOUR bars have been closed in Benidorm’s ‘English Zone’ after police discovered drugs inside them.

Seven people of British, Pakistani, and Moroccan nationalities have been arrested on public health offences.

Narcotics with a street value of around €30,000 have been seized.

RINCON DE LOIX AREA

Benidorm’s Policia Local have so far this month searched six bars and clubs in the Rincon de Loix area, which mainly attracts British tourists.

The inspections have led to four premises being order to shut- at least temporarily.

Items seized included 200 grams of cocaine, 300 LSD and MDMA pills, 200 portions of marijuana, 20 grams of hashish, eight bottles of laughing gas plus mobile phones and €3,000 in cash.

The police reported that some of the drugs were being stashed in unusual places including toilet roll holders.

In March, two people were arrested for guarding drugs inside a Rincon de Loix pub with 85 doses of MDMA ecstasy, cocaine and marijuana discovered.

The narcotics were hidden in fire extinguishers, toilet cisterns and under the cash register.