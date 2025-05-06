Benidorm in line for its first overnight motorhome park with 284 spaces

BENIDORM could get its first overnight motorhome park- following in the footsteps of neighbouring Finestrat and l’Alfas del Pi.

Melmus Activos SL has sent a formal proposal to the Valencian government for a 29,000m2 site.

It would be located on two plots of land on an industrial estate in the city’s Marxassos district.

The park would be next to the N-332 and the Salt de l’Aigua school zone on land classified as non-developable.

The project envisages 284 parking spots for motorhomes and according to the company, aims to ‘respond to this growing demand for this type of tourist service’.

A common services building with showers and toilets would be built along with a large central recreational zone.

A reception area- open 24 hours a day- will also be created.

Benidorm already boasts a large number of campsites with the city council steering clear of motorhome facilities.

The Valencian Ministry of Environment, Infrastructure, and Territory will receive comments on the project until late May.

It will then decide whether to go ahead with the next stage which is to proceed with a Declaration of Community Interest and to verify if the project is viable.