Narco-boats ferried drugs and illegal migrants between Costa Blanca and Algeria

A GANG that used ‘narco-boats’ to transport drugs from the Costa Blanca to Algeria and made the return journey with migrants has been busted by the Policia Nacional and the Tax Agency.

Nine people have been arrested- mainly Algerians, along with some Spaniards who provided logistical help.

Two of the gang have been bailed while seven have been charged with a variety of crimes including drug trafficking and illegal immigration.

READ MORE:

SEIZED ITEMS INCLUDING MANY WEAPONS

The Alicante province-based gang had two semi-rigid inflatable boats at their disposal, each seven and a half metres long with high-powered outboard motors.

The craft were seized by the police along with two vehicles, 26 bottles of gasoline, various mobile phones, including a satellite unit, GPS devices and bladed weapons.

The organisation mainly transported cocaine and synthetic drug pills from the Costa Blanca to the Algerian coast and then made the return journey with migrants.

Investigations started early this year after the Customs service sighted one of the boats sailing at high speed more than 40 miles off the Alicante coast and with no merchandise on board.

It was later found at a local marina- one of many used along the coast by the gang.

Surveillance was maintained on the crew for weeks and on April 7, the two vessels set off for Algeria.

Customs and the Policia Nacional awaited their return to Spain and the following day, 22 Algerian immigrants were found disembarking at a beach in Cartagena, Murcia, and arrested.

The migrants were charged between €6,000 and €10,000 for the trip.

The captain, an Algerian, was also detained as well as the Spanish owner of the craft who had arrived at the scene.

The other boat was apprehended in Algeria by authorities there.

In the second phase of the operation, the other gang members were arrested, including the ringleader of Algerian nationality.

The operation is still open and more arrests are not ruled out.