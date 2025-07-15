Three popular Costa Blanca beaches closed to swimmers due to sewage contamination

THREE Denia beaches were closed for swimming on Tuesday after fecal contamination was discovered in the water.

Red flags have been hoisted at Les Marines, Punta del Raset, and Els Molins.

Denia council received a report from the Environment Ministry’s Bathing Water Quality Service that samples taken on Monday revealed contamination levels above the permitted limit.

READ MORE:

ELS MOLINS BEACH

They were said to have ‘abnormally high values’.

The closures come after heavy rain and hailstorms on Saturday that affected the local sewage system.

Municipal technicians are preparing a report to be presented to beaches councillor, Pepe Domenech.

Lifeguards are warning bathers about the swimming ban assisted by the Denia Policia Local operating on quad bikes.

The ban will run until the next set of water tests are completed and passed onto Denia council.

Last Thursday down the Alicante province coast, discharges closed Solsida beach in Altea and the bathing area of Les Fonts de l’Algar, with both reopening the next day.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.