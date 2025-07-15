‘No one disrespected us, let us work in peace’: Artist with dwarfism defends Lamine Yamal’s birthday party

BARCELONA winger Lamine Yamal will be investigated after he reportedly hired people with dwarfism to perform at his 18th birthday party.

Yamal hosted the party on Sunday at a retained property in Olivella, with famous guests attending including Youtubers, influencers and Barcelona team-mates.

READ MORE: Lamine Yamal shocks at his ‘gangster-themed’ 18th birthday in Barcelona by hiring ‘dwarf entertainers’

It’s alleged he hired a group of entertainers with dwarfism.

The Association of People with Achondroplasia and other Skeletal Dysplasias in Spain (ADEE) said this was ‘unacceptable in the 21st century,’ and has filed a legal complaint.

The ADEE said it “publicly denounces the hiring of people with dwarfism as part of the entertainment,” and said it would take legal action as it “perpetuates stereotypes, fuels discrimination, and undermines the image and rights” of people with disabilities.

However, radio station RAC1 interviewed someone claiming to be one of the entertainers at Yamal’s party. He defended Yamal and was critical of the ADEE association’s response.

“No one disrespected us, let us work in peace, ” claimed the artist, who asked to remain anonymous.

“I don’t understand why there’s so much hype. We’re normal people, who do what we want, in an absolutely legal way.

“We work as entertainers. Why can’t we do it? Because of our physical condition?

“We know what our limit is and we will never exceed it: we are not fairground monkeys.”

He said they performed for one hour, then joined in with the party where ‘everyone had a great time.’

Spain’s Ministry of Social Rights has since stepped in and asked the country’s prosecutor’s office to investigate.

In a statement the ADEE said: “These actions violate not only current legislation but also the fundamental ethical values of a society that seeks to be egalitarian and respectful.

“The general law on the rights of persons with disabilities expressly prohibits the following practices: ‘Shows or recreational activities in which people with disabilities or other circumstances are used to provoke mockery, ridicule, or derision from the public in a manner contrary to the respect due to human dignity are prohibited’.”

READ MORE: WATCH: Clueless French tourists ask football superstar Lamine Yamal to take their photo

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.