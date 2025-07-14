Lamine Yamal shocks at his ‘gangster-themed’ 18th birthday in Barcelona by hiring ‘dwarf entertainers’

FC BARCELONA winger Lamine Yamal has been slammed for hiring people with dwarfism for his 18th birthday ‘gangster’ theme party over the weekend.

The Association of People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias with Dwarfism (ADEE) claims that short-statured people were deliberately hired for ‘show’ in a move that ‘feeds stereotypes’ and violates the law.

They say they plan to take ‘legal and social’ action over the matter.

Some footage emerged of Yamal and other guests singing with Dominican DJ and rapper, Chimbala. who is a major Latin American artist and is of small stature.

ADEE did not go into exact details over what caused it offence but its president, Carolina Puente, said: “Our dignity and rights are not entertainment for anyone, under any circumstances.”

“When a person with social influence resorts to this type of practice, the damage is even greater- especially among young people,” she added.

Yamal dined with his family and friends at a Barcelona restaurant on Saturday and then rented a finca for a party, which costs around €40,000 per week to hire.

Around 200 guests attended with a large security presence and even drones for a ‘gangster’ themed party.

Broadcaster TVE said that drones were deployed in a security operation and all of the guests had to handover their mobile phones.

Lamine Yamal dressed up as a mafia figure with the celebrations running until around 6am on Sunday.

The guest list included a mixture of footballers, pop singers, and social media influences, along with content creators.

There was further controversy afterwards when Yamal posted a social media video featuring him in a car leaving the venue but not wearing a seatbelt.

Yamal reportedly joined his Barcelona teammates for a training session later on Sunday.

