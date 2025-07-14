A colourful night of the songs, dance and soul of Spain’s true flamenco comes to Sotogrande

THE gypsy caves of the Albaicin and Sacramonte barrios of Granada have for centuries chimed with the most authentic strains of flamenco.

Now, for one special night only, its purest forms are coming to the Costa del Sol.

The Los Vallejo family are bringing their celebrated Templo del Flamenco performance to Sotogrande on July 19.

Known as a tablao, the troupe of men and women will set up at the amphitheatre at the SO/ Sotogrande Spa hotel from 9.30pm.

The exciting night of pure flamenco will kick off a season of fun and events in the upmarket resort, between Estepona and Gibraltar, this summer.

From the depths of the famous gypsy quarter of the Albaicin, the Los Vallejo group have performed at many prestigious events, including the Goya film awards.

They have also wowed world leaders at political summits and entertained numerous celebrities back at their cave venue.

“You’ll experience a magical night of art, strength, and tradition,” explained a spokesman for the hotel.

“They are a really iconic flamenco family coming from Granada, one of the true epicentres of the globally-popular art.”

For those not familiar with Spain’s most authentic artform, the group will perform a range of rhythmic styles: bulerias, alegrias, tangos, soleas, and more.

“This will be a real night of duende, passion, and pure soul under the stars,” continued the spokesman.

The show will take place at the five-star SO/Sotogrande resort, which has a top class golf course and a string of excellent restaurants.

Perfect for a spa break, it is also easy to visit for a day out or an evening meal.

Its trio of restaurants, the prestigious Cortijo Santa Maria 1962, the less formal Ixo tapas bar and the Marxa chiringuito are all highly-rated.

The rooms – from spacious two-bed suites to penthouse apartments with amazing views – demonstrate classic laidback luxury with artisanal detailing, all set in lush gardens.

