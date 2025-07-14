Brits advised to get travel insurance when visiting Spain amid claims they could be fined nearly €7k without it

MEDIA in the UK and Spain are widely reporting that British citizens travelling to Spain are now required to have private travel insurance covering all medical expenses. Sources state that failure to provide proof could result in a fine of up to €6,900.

However, there is not yet clear, direct confirmation of this from official Spanish government sources.

Furthermore, the media sources quote Spain’s Minister of Health as Carolina Darias, for providing the new directive. Yet, she was replaced as health minister by Mónica García in 2023.

The latest travel advice for British tourists from the UK Foreign Office, as updated in June, says that at Spanish border control, you may be asked to show proof of travel insurance, but it does not explicitly state that private insurance is legally required or mention a specific fine.

READ MORE: Are you living in Spain as a foreigner? Here’s what you need to know about your health insurance

Many travellers have been using the UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC), which provides the necessary state healthcare in the European Economic Area (EEA), and some other countries, on the same basis as a resident of that country.

This may be free, or it may require a payment equivalent to that which a local resident would pay. It does not include being flown back to the UK for medical repatriation, treatment at a private medical facility, or ski or mountain rescue.

The UK GHIC has replaced the existing European Health Insurance Card (EHIC).

However, the NHS stated: “The UK GHIC is not a replacement for travel insurance. We advise you to have private travel and medical insurance for the duration of your trip.”

READ MORE: Wave of salmonella poisonings hit Gibraltar: Authorities hunting for common source

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.