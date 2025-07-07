Wave of salmonella poisonings hit Gibraltar: Authorities hunting for common source

HEALTH authorities in Gibraltar are investigating a spike in salmonella food poisoning cases as they race to identify a potential common source behind the outbreak.

The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) has confirmed that three people have required hospitalisation in recent weeks – two with salmonella and one with campylobacter – though all have made good recoveries.

The GHA is now working closely with Public Health Gibraltar and the Environmental Agency to trace the source of the infections and prevent further cases from emerging.

While no common source has yet been identified, the investigation continues with authorities promising to release further information as it becomes available.

Those affected have been contacted directly to provide advice and support.

Salmonella, one of the most common causes of gastrointestinal illness, is typically contracted through undercooked meat – particularly chicken – or by eating raw or undercooked eggs.

The bacteria can also spread from person to person, especially when proper hand hygiene isn’t followed after using the toilet or before handling food.

The outbreak comes as Gibraltar experiences warmer weather, when food can spoil more quickly and safe handling becomes even more crucial.

Health officials are urging residents to ensure thorough cooking of poultry, meat and eggs, and to consider using cool boxes when transporting meat from supermarkets.

Cross-contamination remains a key risk, with authorities recommending separate utensils and cutting boards for raw and cooked foods.

Proper hand washing with soap and water before and after handling food is essential, as is refrigerating perishable items promptly and avoiding leaving cooked foods at room temperature for extended periods.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of salmonella infection – which typically include prolonged diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting and fever – should contact 111 for advice.

While most people recover without complications, vulnerable groups including pregnant women, young children, older adults and those with weakened immune systems should seek medical advice quickly.

