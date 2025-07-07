7 Jul, 2025
7 Jul, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Hacienda del Alamo with pool garage – € 369,950

Set on a peaceful mature landscaped plot, 3 bed & 2 bath Vega style villa with the accommodation all on one level, surrounded by private gardens & terraces, large swimming pool (8m x 4m). Covered pergola & off street parking, ideal family holiday home. Located in the much sought-after Phase IV of Hacienda del Álamo Golf Resort, this exquisite detached villa sits proudly on a spacious private plot, surrounded by lush subtropical landscaping for year-round beauty with minimal upkeep. The large private swimming pool offers exceptional privacy, with a variety of sun-drenched and… See full property details

Villa

Hacienda del Alamo, Murcia

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 369,950

