17 traders caught red-handed selling fake goods at popular Costa Blanca market

17 TRADERS at a Denia street market have been arrested for selling 1,344 fake items with a retail value of over €346,000.

The detainees- all male and aged between 22 and 63 years- face charges of crimes against industrial and intellectual property.

The Policia Nacional organised stall inspections after getting complaints from representatives of prominent brands that counterfeit goods were being sold.

READ MORE:

Officers were accompanied by a trademark branding expert to identify cheap imitations being palmed off onto customers.

17 stalls which had complaints made against them were all found to be selling fake goods.

Officers found bogus-branded bags, wallets, T-shirts, sweatshirts, belts, shoes, underwear and towels, among their haul of items which all had forged logos of international companies.

Prosecutions and further investigations will be carried out by a Denia court.











Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.