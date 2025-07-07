7 Jul, 2025
7 Jul, 2025 @ 13:15
17 traders caught red-handed selling fake goods at popular Costa Blanca market

by
COUNTERFEIT T-SHIRTS, DENIA

17 TRADERS at a Denia street market have been arrested for selling 1,344 fake items with a retail value of over €346,000.

The detainees- all male and aged between 22 and 63 years- face charges of crimes against industrial and intellectual property.

The Policia Nacional organised stall inspections after getting complaints from representatives of prominent brands that counterfeit goods were being sold.

Officers were accompanied by a trademark branding expert to identify cheap imitations being palmed off onto customers.

17 stalls which had complaints made against them were all found to be selling fake goods.

Officers found bogus-branded bags, wallets, T-shirts, sweatshirts, belts, shoes, underwear and towels, among their haul of items which all had forged logos of international companies.

Prosecutions and further investigations will be carried out by a Denia court.




Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

