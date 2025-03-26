Hundreds of fake items discovered during police raid on popular tourist market in Benidorm’s ‘English Zone’

FOUR traders at a Benidorm market popular with tourists have been arrested for selling fake goods.

The Policia Nacional are trying to find a fifth stallholder who has gone missing.

1290 counterfeit items were discovered at the twice-weekly Rincon de Loix market in the city’s ‘English Zone’.

RINCON DE LOIX MARKET INSPECTION

The police raided the stalls after a complaint from a company that acts on behalf of firms to protect their brands.

They said that several traders were infringing copyright by peddling counterfeit goods with fake labels.

A legal expert in trademarks joined police in an inspection of the Rincon de Loix stalls with five offenders identified.

They sold items including sportswear, clothing, and bags.

The fake goods were all seized and four out of the five owners- all male and aged between 26 and 59 years- were detained.

They have been charged with crimes against industrial and intellectual property.