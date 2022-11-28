THOUSANDS of fake-branded items have been seized in a police raid on a popular Benidorm street market.

Policia Nacional officers inspected six stalls targeting tourists at the twice-weekly market in the Rincon de Loix area of the city.

2,405 counterfeit goods- mainly watches and clothing- were removed and 11 people arrested.

The seized ‘high-end’ watches, if genuine, would have had a retail value of over €800,000.

Police had acted on a complaint from a person representing several prestigious up-market brands.

Officers were joined on their raids by a counterfeit expert to verify that customers were being sold fake goods and legitimate dealers defrauded.

