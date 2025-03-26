Police probe brutal group assault after Grindr user hooked up with just one man in Valencia

A 34-year-old Valencia area man was allegedly gang raped after setting up a date with just one person via the Grindr dating app.

The man arranged a ‘no-strings’ meet on Sunday in the centre of Valencia City and the other person took him by car to his home in a near-by town for consensual sex.

Everything seemed normal until the guest was offered a drink and said that a glass of water would be enough.

The victim said he noticed a strange taste and within a few minutes he felt disorientated and lost consciousness.

He did however see at least two more men enter the room, and the next thing he remembered was waking up in the street the next day.

Feeling severe physical discomfort- in line with a sexual assault- he went to a Valencia hospital.

Doctors confirmed his worst fears and specialist Policia Nacional officers were brought in to investigate the attack and to find the man’s assailants.

Blood and urine samples were taken to confirm that the victim had drunk a toxic substance.