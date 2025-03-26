26 Mar, 2025
26 Mar, 2025 @ 11:53
·
1 min read

Teenage driver is killed on notorious ‘death road’ near Marbella just 10 days after getting his licence

by

A TEENAGE driver has been killed on the notorious ‘death road’ just 10 days after getting his license near Marbella. 

The 19-year-old passed away after colliding with another car while driving on the A-355 road connecting Cartama and the Costa del Sol. 

He was travelling with an 18-year-old girl who is currently in Intensive Care.

It is believed the man was driving on the wrong side of the road when he collided with another vehicle. 

Some two others, an 18 and a 36-year-old were also hurt in the incident on ‘one of Spain’s most dangerous roads.’ They were taken to Malaga’s Hospital Clinico Universitario. 

Andalucia’s 112 emergency line reportedly received multiple calls at around 22:30 last night about the collision, which took place at 1.7km in the Coin direction. 

Last year, a solid red line was painted on the road to stop overtaking, alongside several speed cameras. 

According to witnesses, people were trapped in their vehicles, leading emergency medical teams to be activated, alongside firefighters, the Guardia Civil and traffic officers.

It led to 2km of traffic on the A-355, where six people have died in the last six months alone and 10 in the last year.

The 42km long road connects the Valle del Guadalhorce with Marbella, passing through Coin, Ojen and Monda. 

