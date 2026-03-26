A NARCO boat crash on Cadiz’s cocaine coast has left one person dead and another injured.

The incident saw the two vessels collide approximately 40 miles from Chipiona, a Cadiz town with over 18,000 inhabitants.

The petrol boats hitting one another triggered an explosion which occurred at 9.30 on Wednesday at a point 36.33 miles from the aforementioned town, according to sources close to the case.

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Leaving one dead and another injured, the incident has sent shockwaves across southern Spain as both the affected were already holders of criminal records related to drug trafficking.

Rescuing these traffickers was a Salvamento Maritimo (maritime rescue) team.

Using a helicopter, officials managed to carry out the rescue operation and take the injured, who had symptoms of fuel inhalation, to Jerez Hospital.

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At the time of the explosion it is believed that those on both boats were engaging in bottom trawling, a method which sees heavy nets and chains pulled across the seafloor to catch bottom-dwelling species like shrimp and cod. This approach is considered to be highly destructive due to the damage it causes to wildlife and seabed habitats.

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