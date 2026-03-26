26 Mar, 2026
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26 Mar, 2026 @ 14:30
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1 min read

Swimming ‘not advised’ on Costa del Sol beach after sewage pipe ruptures

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AUTHORITIES have warned beachgoers to avoid swimming in parts of the Costa del Sol after a ruptured sewage pipe contaminated sections of the Malaga coastline.

In Torremolinos, the town hall has advised would-be bathers not to enter the water at the easternmost stretch of Los Alamos beach.

Meanwhile, in Malaga a section of Campo de Golf beach is closed after E. coli bacteria was detected in the water.

The precautions come after Andalucia’s Health Ministry warned that broken sewage pipes may have contaminated the Costa del Sol’s seas.

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The contamination stems from an ongoing incident in which multiple sewage pipes burst after the Guadalhorce River overflowed during heavy rains last December.

Repair work is currently underway, and the Malaga council emphasises that the beach closures are a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and health of visitors

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Beachgoers are advised against swimming at Los Alamos beach in Torremolinos.

The Torremolinos and Malaga councils are working closely to monitor the situation, with further water quality tests planned in the coming days.

Authorities will continue to assess conditions and update safety advice as needed ahead of the busy Semana Santa holiday period.

Click here to read more Costa Del Sol News from The Olive Press.

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