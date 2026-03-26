AUTHORITIES have warned beachgoers to avoid swimming in parts of the Costa del Sol after a ruptured sewage pipe contaminated sections of the Malaga coastline.

In Torremolinos, the town hall has advised would-be bathers not to enter the water at the easternmost stretch of Los Alamos beach.

Meanwhile, in Malaga a section of Campo de Golf beach is closed after E. coli bacteria was detected in the water.

The precautions come after Andalucia’s Health Ministry warned that broken sewage pipes may have contaminated the Costa del Sol’s seas.

READ MORE: The hour is nigh: Earth Hour is coming marking 20 years and 20 achievements for nature

?? El Ayuntamiento de Torremolinos ha recomendado evitar el baño en el extremo más oriental de la playa de Los Álamos, en la zona próxima al límite con el término municipal de la capital, como medida preventiva tras la comunicación recibida de la Consejería de Salud de la Junta… pic.twitter.com/UB456oM2PC — 101TV Málaga (@101tvMalaga) March 25, 2026

The contamination stems from an ongoing incident in which multiple sewage pipes burst after the Guadalhorce River overflowed during heavy rains last December.

Repair work is currently underway, and the Malaga council emphasises that the beach closures are a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and health of visitors

READ MORE: Photo of young Iberian lynx playing with a mouse in Spain’s Ciudad Real catches top prize in wildlife competition

Beachgoers are advised against swimming at Los Alamos beach in Torremolinos.

The Torremolinos and Malaga councils are working closely to monitor the situation, with further water quality tests planned in the coming days.

Authorities will continue to assess conditions and update safety advice as needed ahead of the busy Semana Santa holiday period.

Click here to read more Costa Del Sol News from The Olive Press.