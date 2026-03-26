IT was a climate change awareness campaign that began in Sydney and sparked a symbolic social movement to turn off city lights around the world for one hour.

What was originally a simple gesture is now one of the largest movements for climate and nature.

And as we reach Earth Hour’s 20th anniversary, here the Olive Press looks at the reasons to be cheerful as we reach WWF’s Earth Hour on Saturday March 28.

READ MORE: Photo of young Iberian lynx playing with a mouse in Spain’s Ciudad Real catches top prize in wildlife competition

The climate crisis affects the entire planet, and Spain is particularly vulnerable. From the recent lethal floods to terrible forest fires, prolonged droughts have become a fact of life in the Iberian Peninsula.

But fortunately there have been some environmental successes over the last two decades.

One of the best was the Paris Agreement, with 195 countries committing to limiting global temperature rise. This followed onto the 2030 Agenda and the European Green Deal.

As fossil fuels are the main cause of the climate crisis, a 70% reduction in coal use in Europe since 2010 was also positive, as was the growth of wind and solar power.

Technological innovation – including electric mobility and smart buildings – accompanied by a 50% reduction in emissions in some European sectors since 2005, shows that accelerating decarbonization is possible.

Significant reductions in air pollutants have also been achieved, while more than 100 countries have limited single-use plastic bags.

READ MORE: WWF slams fine for unlicensed hunter who killed a protected female lynx and orphaned her four cubs in central Spain

In terms of nature restoration, the ozone layer is expected to be fully recovered between 2040 and 2060, and ecological restoration is gaining momentum in global policy, restoring degraded forests, rivers, wetlands, and oceans.

Now, at least 30% of the planet should be protected by 2030.

Antarctica, so important for maintaining the planet’s temperature, also maintains its status as a reserve dedicated to science and peace.

In terms of endangered species, the fightback of the Iberian lynx stands out: going up in number from 100 to 2,400 in just 20 years.

Another example of success is the recovery of large fisheries such as bluefin tuna, thanks to better management and the fight against illegal fishing.

So come March 28 there will be reasons to celebrate Earth Hour after all.

Click here to read more Environment News from The Olive Press.