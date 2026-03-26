Five arrests over brutal stabbing of American musician in Spain with his body lying undiscovered for two months

FIVE people have been arrested after the body of an American musician, Djinn Maury, was found nearly a year ago in an abandoned car workshop in Valencia province.

The arrests were executed by the Guardia Civil in Paterna, Burjassot and Benicarlo and involved five men aged between 21 and 26.

Four of the detainees were Spanish nationals and the other was Lithuanian.

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ABANDONED CAR WORKSOP, SAGUNTO

No motive has been disclosed for the killing.

Djinn Maury’s body was discovered on April 2, 2025, by two young people who have a hobby of visiting abandoned urban buildings.

The Guardia Civil said the 39-year-old had been fatally stabbed ‘months earlier’ inside the building in Sagunto, following a hand-to-hand fight.

The American had made the car workshop his de-facto home.

His body was found in an advanced state of decomposition and it wasn’t until the autopsy, that it was determined that the US citizen had met a violent death.

His death had been caused by multiple stab wounds, including one to the leg which resulted in massive bleeding due to the cutting of his femoral arteries.

Maury- from Portland, Oregon- had squatted for some time in the workshop and made his living playing the violin in the street.

ONE OF TUESDAY’S ARRESTS

Investigations determined that he was killed on the night of January 25/26, 2025.

One of the perpetrators went to a health centre at 3am to be treated for injuries suffered during the assault, and was subsequently referred to a hospital.

Analysis of biological samples made it possible to obtain genetic profiles of both Djinn Maury and one of those involved, who had a criminal record.

The probe uncovered the involvement in varying degrees of five people in Maury’s death and the Guardia carried out the arrests on Tuesday.

A Sagunto court is now in charge of the investigation.

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