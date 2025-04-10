American musician brutally stabbed to death inside abandoned building that became his home in Spain

THE BODY of an American musician has been discovered in an abandoned car workshop in Valencia province.

The Guardia Civil said 39-year-old Djinn Maury had been fatally stabbed ‘months earlier’ inside the building in Sagunto, following a hand-to-hand fight.

Maury- from Portland, Oregon- had squatted for some time in the structure and the Levante-EMV newspaper reported that he made his living playing the violin in the street.

INTERIOR VIEW(Facebook image)

The murder happened in a building known as the ‘Taller del Aleman’.

The structure had attracted the nickname after its German owner, Franz Gotz who constructed the building for a car workshop in the late sixties.

Djinn Maury’s body was discovered on April 2 by two young people who have a hobby of visiting abandoned urban buildings.

It was found on the staircase between the third and fourth floors with numerous blood traces visible.

The Guardia Civil believe that he knew his attacker and took him to his makeshift home.

A formal identification process is being carried out through DNA analysis as there were no identity papers on him or in the building.

The US Embassy in Madrid is working with Spanish authorities to locate Djinn Maury’s family and have requested DNA samples from them.

The Guardia investigation is complicated due to the state of the property and the time that has elapsed since Djinn’s murder.

An initial autopsy determined that his death had been caused by stab wounds, mainly by a leg injury which resulted in massive bleeding due to a partial cutting of his femoral arteries.

Everything points to the musician trying to flee from his attacker, firstly taking refuge in his room in the upper part of the building.

He then, in a state of serious injury, tried to get down the stairs, before finally collapsing between two floors.