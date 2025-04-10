‘Blood rain is coming to Spain’s Andalucia tomorrow’: Orange alerts for rain and strong winds hit Cadiz and Malaga

BLOOD rain known as Calima coupled with strong winds are predicted for Andalucia on Friday, thanks to Storm Olivier.

The first effects of the latest weather front from the Atlantic have already been felt with strong gusts noted in the Cadiz and Almeria areas.

The State Meteorological Agency(Aemet) has issued orange warnings for those two areas, plus yellow warnings for wind in Malaga and Sevilla.

#ÚLTIMAHORA ?El tiempo en España va a estar marcado por las tormentas y chubascos las próximas jornadas. Irán acompañadas de calima por lo que tendremos lluvia de barro ??Las lluvias podrán ser especialmente intensas en áreas de Galicia, oeste de Andalucía y Extremadura ?… pic.twitter.com/2QFIWE5juW April 10, 2025

The rain will arrive in the evening affecting only Cadiz, Sevilla and Huelva.

On early Friday morning it will spread eastwards affecting more Andalucian provinces.

Forecasters predict it will rain almost everywhere in the region, and the sky will be hazy with winds bringing in dust from the Sahara to create reddish-hue known as a Calima with rainfall accompanied by mud deposits.

The weekend does not look good with intense rain through Saturday with little change throughout the day.

Sunday will see a wet start, but rain will cease over most of Andalucia by the afternoon, hitting just central areas.

It’s not the best of starts from a weather perspective for Semana Santa, with rain around on Monday- especially in the east of the region.

Some rain is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, with the chance of more stable and better weather from next Thursday.