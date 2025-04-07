7 Apr, 2025
7 Apr, 2025 @ 12:58
WATCH: Prepare to hose down your cars: Intense Saharan ‘calima’ blood rain forecast to sweep over Spain’s Andalucia later this week 

by
AFTER a week of settled and warm weather, a new cold front sweeping in from North Africa is forecast to bring with it the dreaded ‘blood rain’.

Meteorological experts Meteo365 have made the prediction using their long range forecasting radar.

“Starting Thursday, Andalucia will experience calima, an intense Saharan Dust storm,” they state. 

“Mixed with the rain forecast, there’s a chance of heavy dirty rain. Our current hourly forecast is updated four times a day.”

Rains later on in the week may bring the ‘calima’ phenomenon

Western regions of Andalucia appear to be most exposed as a mass of dirty air moves in through Cadiz and Sevilla before settling inland.

Coastal regions in the Mediterranean may escape the worst of it.

The dust and dirt will hit the region in the form of rain, and this time the Costa del Sol is not expected to be spared.

YouTube video

The so-called ‘blood rain’ in Spain causes chaos because it coats cars, windows and buildings in a stubborn layer of red Saharan dust that’s difficult to clean. 

It also worsens air quality, triggering health warnings for vulnerable groups and those with respiratory conditions.

The foreboding forecast coincides with the start of Semana Santa – Spain’s holy week, famed for its nine days of pageantry and processions that bring the crowds out into the street.

However, both today and Tuesday will be stable with almost clear skies, and only the possibility of some isolated showers in the afternoons in mountainous areas of the north and east of Spain.

Temperatures are  expected to exceed 20C in most parts of the country before giving away to a more unsettled cold snap as the week progresses.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

