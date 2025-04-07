7 Apr, 2025
7 Apr, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

Townhouse for sale in Orihuela Costa – € 169,000

Stunning 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouse in Villamartín – Rooftop terrace – Fully furnished! 4-bedroom townhouse for sale in Blue Lagoon, Villamartín. This spacious townhouse offers an impeccable layout with excellent exteriors and panoramic views. The property opens onto an enclosed terrace, ideal as a sun terrace, which leads to a bright living-dining room with a modern open-plan kitchen. The ground floor also features a shower room, a double bedroom with built-in wardrobes, and a single bedroom with access to a rear patio. From here, a staircase leads to the separate annex, where… See full property details

Townhouse

Orihuela Costa, Alicante

  0 beds

  0 baths

€ 169,000

