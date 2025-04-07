British expats in Spain are rushing to get their residency permits before it’s too late: Have you got yours?

ALICANTE and Malaga have emerged as the top destinations for British expats formalising their legal status in Spain through the Tarjeta de Identidad de Extranjero (TIE).

According to data from Spain’s Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, Alicante leads the way, with 56,196 British residents applying for the TIE since the cards became available in mid-2020.

This represents a quarter of all British pre-Brexit residents in Spain who have secured the new documentation.

Malaga province comes in second, with 39,462 Brits swapping their old EU green certificates for the post-Brexit TIE – nearly 18% of the national total.

The TIE is the foreigner’s ID card that confirms their rights under the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Territorial distribution by province of British nationals and their family members with the TIE document under the Withdrawal Agreement granted from July 2020 to December 2024. (credit: Ministerio de Inclusion, Seguridad Social y Migraciones)

While it is not legally required, it is strongly encouraged by Spanish and British authorities.

The card explicitly states the holder’s rights under the Withdrawal Agreement and includes biometric identification, easing travel and administrative procedures.

It is also expected to become even more important once the EU’s Entry/Exit System (EES) comes into force at borders – TIE holders will be exempt from registering under the new system.

Nationwide, 222,061 British nationals living in Spain before the Brexit transition deadline of 31 December 2020 have obtained the TIE.

Of these, about 77% already had official residence documents before Brexit, while the remaining 23% have proven through other means that they were residing in Spain prior to the cut-off date.

The vast majority of these British expats are older adults – with 35% aged 65 or over – underlining the enduring appeal of Spain’s coastlines and climate for British retirees.

Notably, the total number of UK-born residents in Spain remains broadly stable.

According to Spain’s population statistics, 285,093 UK-born individuals were living in the country as of January 2024.

This is a figure that has barely changed from pre-Brexit levels – in January 2016 there were 288,166.