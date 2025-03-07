7 Mar, 2025
7 Mar, 2025 @ 14:34
British expats in Spain are urged to check their TIE residency cards as important date looms

BRITS who reside in Spain have been advised to check their TIE cards by international charity Age Concern.

In 2020, UK nationals were advised to hand in their green paper residency certificate, which for years acted as proof of the right to live and work in Spain.

These certificates were exchanged for plastic ID cards known as the TIE (Tarjeta de Identidad de Extranjero).

Age Concern said in a press release: “In July 2020, Spain started issuing TIE cards for UK nationals who were already living in Spain and protected under the Withdrawal Agreement.

“Those who had not yet been granted the right to permanent residency were given a card valid for five years.

“The first batches of those cards are now coming up for renewal. Check the expiry date on the front of your TIE NOW!

“You can mark your calendar with the dates when you can renew: 60 days before the expiry date and up to 90 days after.”

The charity has created a video guide (above) explaining how to renew the card.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

