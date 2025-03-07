British expats in Spain are urged to check their TIE residency cards as important date looms

BRITS who reside in Spain have been advised to check their TIE cards by international charity Age Concern.

In 2020, UK nationals were advised to hand in their green paper residency certificate, which for years acted as proof of the right to live and work in Spain.

These certificates were exchanged for plastic ID cards known as the TIE (Tarjeta de Identidad de Extranjero).

Age Concern said in a press release: “In July 2020, Spain started issuing TIE cards for UK nationals who were already living in Spain and protected under the Withdrawal Agreement.

“Those who had not yet been granted the right to permanent residency were given a card valid for five years.

“The first batches of those cards are now coming up for renewal. Check the expiry date on the front of your TIE NOW!

“You can mark your calendar with the dates when you can renew: 60 days before the expiry date and up to 90 days after.”

The charity has created a video guide (above) explaining how to renew the card.