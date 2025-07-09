Spanish court gives ex-Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti one-year prison sentence for tax fraud

THE former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has been sentenced to one year in prison for tax fraud for not declaring income linked to image rights.

Ancelotti who is now in charge of the Brazilian national side was found guilty on the fraud charge which dates back to 2014 during his first period as Real coach.

As it is a first sentencing of under two years for a non-violent crime, the 66-year-old will not serve any time behind bars.

READ MORE:

ANCELOTTI OUTSIDE COURTHOUSE, APRIL

He has also been fined €386,361.93 as compensation to the Treasury over non-payment in 2014.

Ancelotti was acquitted by a Madrid court of a second offence amounting to over €675,000 of fraud in 2015- also related over image rights.

During April’s trial, Ancelotti testified that the thought of defrauding the Treasury had never entered his head.

He added that he simply did what Real Madrid and its advisors told him to do.

Prosecutors wanted him jailed for four years and nine months plus a fine of €3.2 million.

The tax row involved image rights revenues with the accusation that Ancelotti created a ‘confusing’ and ‘complex’ system of shell companies to hide his earnings.

Ancelotti ended his second coaching stint at Real Madrid in May to be replaced by former Real star Xabi Alonso.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.