POLICE in Marbella have uncovered a new money-laundering scheme involving Pokemon cards, allegedly run by members of a Swedish criminal network.

Officers say the group used Pokemon cards to clean millions earned from drug trafficking and illicit businesses.

They presented them as a safe investment given their value in the world of collecting.

According to investigators, the logic was simple: dirty money needs to be turned into something that looks clean.

While criminals have long relied on property, art, jewellery or even cryptocurrencies, this group turned to an unexpected market.

The operation was uncovered by the Policia Nacional, specifically the Special Response Group against Organised Crime on the Costa del Sol.

Detectives identified several gang members who had settled in Marbella, some with links to drug trafficking and violent crime in Sweden, while others were involved in money laundering.

Working alongside Nordic authorities, police carried out coordinated raids in both countries.

Most of the suspects were arrested in Sweden, despite living in Marbella, where officers also conducted searches and detained one individual.

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The money laundering scheme was uncovered by police in Marbella. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

During one search, officers discovered an album of Pokemon cards used as part of the laundering scheme.

The choice of Pokemon reflects a growing trend in the collectibles market.

Items from the 1990s and early 2000s, once seen as simple childhood fun, are now bringing in staggering amounts of money.

The value of these cards depends on rarity, condition and demand.

Some limited-edition prints, especially those kept in good condition, can sell for millions of euros on the secondary market.

Over the years, an entire industry has grown around them. Companies now certify card conditions, while auction houses and online platforms track prices and handle sales.

Pokemon itself became a global cultural phenomenon, stretching far beyond its origins as a video game.

Characters like Pikachu helped secure its place in popular culture, making it instantly recognisable across generations.

The renewed interest is also fuelled by social media, where influencers stream live ‘pack openings’ on platforms like YouTube, TikTok and Twitch.

There is also a more human factor at play. Children who grew up with Pokemon are now adults with disposable income willing to pay high prices to reconnect with their childhood.

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