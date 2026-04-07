RISING sea temperatures are drawing Portuguese Man o’ Wars closer to the Costa del Sol, experts have warned, raising concerns that the marine organisms could harm beachgoers with their ‘very painful’ sting.

The latest sighting was reported on Monday in Torreguadiaro, near Campo de Gibraltar, after one of the creatures washed up on a local beach.

Often mistaken for jellyfish, Portuguese Man o’ Wars are actually siphonophores – colonies of different marine organisms that function together as a single entity.

Their sting can be extremely painful and, in rare cases, even fatal.

READ MORE: Swimming ‘not advised’ on Costa del Sol beach after sewage pipe ruptures

Although they are typically found in warm ocean waters, sightings along the shores of southern Spain are becoming increasingly frequent.

Experts attribute this to rising sea temperatures, as well as favourable currents carrying them in from the Atlantic Ocean.

Authorities are now urging beachgoers to exercise caution when approaching these creatures, as their sting can, in rare instances, trigger potentially deadly allergic reactions.

Portuguese Man o’ Wars are usually easy to spot thanks to their distinctive appearance.

READ MORE: WWF slams fine for unlicensed hunter who killed a protected female lynx and orphaned her four cubs in central Spain

They float on the surface with a small, balloon-like sac that is often blue, purple or pink, sometimes with a translucent sheen.

This ‘sail’ sits above the water and can look almost like a plastic bag drifting in the sea, making it important to look closely before approaching anything unusual in the water or on the sand.

Beneath the surface, however, they trail long, thin tentacles that can stretch many metres – sometimes as long as a bus.

These are often difficult to see in the water but are responsible for their powerful sting.

Even specimens washed up on the beach can still sting, so it is safest to keep a clear distance and avoid any contact.

Click here to read more Costa Del Sol News from The Olive Press.