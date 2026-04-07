POLICIA Nacional have arrested six suspected members of a Lithuanian gang following a three-month investigation that uncovered dozens of thefts and led to the recovery of 13 vehicles.

Policia say the group stood out for its use of ‘car cloning’, a method used to give stolen vehicles a completely new identity.

After being stolen, the cars were taken to Almeria where they were ‘disguised’ to look legitimate.

This involved changing key identifying details such as number plates and vehicle identification numbers (VIN), as well as producing fake paperwork.

The aim was to make the cars appear legal so they could be sold on in Spain or elsewhere in Europe without raising suspicion.

Investigators say the gang used specialist forgers and advanced technology, including software to clone vehicle systems and keys.

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Credit: Policia Nacional — Advanced technology equipment used to clone vehicles

The gang mainly operated in the Axarquia area, targeting cars from the same well-known Japanese brand because of their high resale value.

The investigation began at the start of the year after a spike in reported car thefts in Velez-Malaga.

Specialist officers quickly identified a pattern and linked the crimes to an organised Lithuanian network with a clear structure.

According to Policia Nacional, the ringleaders were based in Almeria, where they directed operations and gave orders to members spread across Malaga province.

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During the operation, officers arrested the suspected leader in Almeria, four members in Malaga province including Mijas and Velez-Malaga, and another suspect in Alicante.

Searches uncovered counterfeit materials, vehicle identification parts, tools used for theft, and more than €2,000 in cash.

Policia Nacional have confirmed the investigation is still ongoing, with more detentions and recovered vehicles expected.

All 13 recovered cars have now been returned to their rightful owners.



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