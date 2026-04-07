A SECTION of the R4 Rodalies rail network in Barcelona has finally reopened more than two months after it was closed following a deadly crash.

After 77 days of disruption, trains can now run between Sant Sadurni d’Anoia and Martorell in Catalunya, restoring the complete rail route between Macanet-Massanes and Hospital de Llobregat without the need to transfer.

Sections of the track were cut off after the network was rocked by a tragic accident on January 20.

A trainee driver was killed and nearly 40 passengers were injured after a R4 service came off the tracks between Gelida and Sant Sadumi.

The train collided with a retaining wall that collapsed onto the line following a spell of heavy rain during Storm Harry.

READ MORE: Traffic on Barcelona’s Rodalies commuter rail network collapses in the wake of deadly train crash last month

A trainee driver was killed in an accident on the Rodalies network in January

Following the derailment, train service was suspended on the entire Rodalies network in order to conduct track inspections.

Some service was restored on January 24, but the network has remained in a state of disarray since amid lingering concerns over safety.

During normal service, around 400,000 passengers use the Rodalies network every day.

The crash came just two days after two high-speed trains derailed in Adamuz, Cordoba in Spain’s deadliest rail accident since 80 people were killed in Santiago de Compostela in 2013.

A total of 46 people died after the rear carriages on a Madrid-bound Iryo service carrying more than 300 passengers flipped onto an adjacent line and collided with an oncoming train destined for Huelva.

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