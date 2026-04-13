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CONCERNS are growing for a British tourist who vanished on the final day of his holiday in Spain.

The family of retired builder and locksmith Paul Daniel Strange, 70, say they are ‘extremely worried’ about his safety and have launched a desperate plea for information.

The family man, from Leigh-on-Sea, was expected to make the long journey back to Essex by van on Thursday morning after enjoying an Easter break at a friend’s apartment in Palomares, Almeria.

But he failed to make contact with his family, sparking an urgent police investigation into his whereabouts.

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Paul Daniel Strange, 70, was last seen on Thursday in Almeria

The missing man’s son, Paul, described his father as a ‘healthy, happy bloke’ and said his disappearance was ‘completely out-of-character’.

“We’re obviously extremely worried and have already contacted police in Essex who have been in touch with Interpol,” he added.

“We just want him to get in touch with us if he sees this message.”

Neighbours in Andalucia told police that they saw Paul leaving his friend’s flat to head to his van.

But when they searched the apartment they discovered that he had left behind his belongings, including clothes.

He was last seen driving a silver Sprinter van.

He has a birth mark on his left temple and speaks with a London accent.

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