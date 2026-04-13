A 22-YEAR-OLD man was injured in a machete attack during a violent brawl on one of Madrid’s busiest streets.

On a Friday night, Madrid’s central Gran Via is bustling with pedestrians, from tourists taking in the dazzling lights on its iconic buildings to locals heading out for tapas.

Shockingly, on Friday 10 April, violence involving the capital’s Latino gangs spilled into the city centre at around 10.30pm.

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Two groups clashed outside Santo Domingo metro station, brandishing machetes near hotels, popular bars such as VIPS, and busy restaurants including Honest Greens.

Many onlookers witnessed the violent brawl and alerted police, who quickly arrived on the scene.

They found a 22-year-old Venezuelan man who had been stabbed in the back with a machete and was trying to flee the scene.

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Police believe that, given the time and location, the attack was unplanned, with the two groups likely encountering each other on the metro and continuing their fight above ground.

They do not know which groups were involved in the brawl, however, the Dominicans Don’t Play (DDP) and Trinitarios gangs are the most active in the city centre.

Police are working to track down the perpetrators.

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