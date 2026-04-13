Suspect in John George murder has his bail revoked by Costa Blanca court

A TORREVIEJA court has revoked bail for Jonny Smyth – the chief suspect in the murder of fellow Northern Ireland man, John George.

A judge accused Smyth during a hearing last Friday of ‘disrespecting the justice system’.

The court reviewed material posted on social media by Smyth and his wife Madison which mocked the George family.

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GEORGE AND MURDER SUSPECT SMYTH- FACEBOOK IMAGE

They had also been arrested in March over the illegal possession of weapons.

Jonny Smyth had been free since December after spending nearly eight months behind bars.

He is expected to forfeit his €100,000 bail bond.

Prime suspect Smyth was arrested at an apartment in Portugal in March 2025 and extradited to Spain the following month.

Father of two John George was killed in December 2024 while staying with Smyth in Cabo Roig on the Orihulea Costa.

His body was discovered dumped in a field in Rojales, near Torrevieja on January 7, 2025.

Last month, Smyth and his OnlyFans model wife Madison were arrested for the illegal possession of weapons.

THE SMYTHS

Police pulled over the couple in their van with Smyth reportedly brandishing a pistol at officers.

A 9mm Star pistol was discovered in the van Smyth was driving and a search of their home in Moralet- north of Alicante- uncovered a disassembled revolver and a sawn-off shotgun.

Also seized were a bulletproof vest, a balaclava, two gloves, a gun magazine, more than 100 rounds of 9mm ammunition and two knives.

At the time of that arrest, Smyth is understood to have claimed he feared for his life following the fatal shooting of Czech national Michael Maly on March 1.

Maly had also been under investigation as a suspected accomplice in the killing of Mr George.

A 40-year-old man from Manchester and living in Torre Pacheco, Murcia.has since been arrested in connection with Maly’s murder after his body was found close to Torrevieja’s Rocio del Mar beach.

Friday’s hearing followed an appeal by the George family against Smyth’s bail.

Smyth, 27, had also asked the court to ease his release conditions by reducing his sign-on requirement to twice a week and to loweri his bail from €100,000 to €30,000.

The court was then shown social media material posted by Mr. and Mrs. Smyth which mocked and threatened members of the George family, including Mr George’s father, Billy George.

After reviewing the material, the Torrevieja judge ordered Jonny Smyth back to prison where he will remain until the preliminary murder investigation is concluded.

The George family told the Belfast Telegraph that they were relieved by the decision and thanked the judge for considering all of the information presented to the court.

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