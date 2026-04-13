2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Cumbre del Sol with pool garage – € 185,000

In a quiet residential area of Benitachell is this charming house, a perfect place for those looking to enjoy the serenity of nature and the comfort of exceptional communal facilities. From its large terrace, the house offers stunning views of the mountains that invite you to relax and enjoy unforgettable moments in the open air. The interior of the house is designed to combine functionality and warmth. The bright and welcoming living room connects to a fully equipped open kitchen, ideal for creating a practical and comfortable space. The house has two bedrooms: a spacious master bedroom that… See full property details

Apartment

Cumbre del Sol, Alicante

2 beds 1 baths

€ 185,000

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