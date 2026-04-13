FOUR suspects have been arrested after a ten-year jewellery heist spree stretching from the Costa Blanca down to Almeria.

The group is accused of carrying out 21 thefts in jewellery stores nationwide, with some crimes dating back as far as 2012.

Three of the suspect been remanded in custody following a joint operation between the Policia Nacional and Italian authorities.

Investigators say the gang specialised in stealing entire jewellery display trays in a matter of seconds using distraction techniques and sleight of hand.

In each case, two women would calmly enter a shop posing as customers and ask to see multiple items.

While one engaged staff in conversation, the other would seize a tray of jewellery and conceal it inside a scarf or handbag without raising suspicion.

They would then walk out of the shop as if nothing had happened, leaving staff unaware a theft had even taken place until later.

READ MORE: Police swoop on luxury watch thieves in the UK over string of thefts worth half a million in Mallorca and Ibiza

?Desarticulada una célula itinerante de #descuideros dedicada al #hurto de mantas de joyas ?



?4 detenidos



?Los arrestados, provenientes de #Italia, actuaban como “fantasmas”?no dejaban rastro en hoteles y cambiaban de ?y ? cada poco tiempo



Para ejecutar los robos 2… pic.twitter.com/PwEjLLBTcM — Policía Nacional (@policia) April 12, 2026

Policia describe the group as acting like ‘ghosts’ due to the extreme measures taken to avoid detection.

The suspects avoided touching surfaces to prevent fingerprints and frequently changed clothes to disguise their appearance.

They also refused to check into hotels, regularly switched vehicles and mobile phones, and travelled hundreds of kilometres between targets.

The gang would typically operate in Spain for intense four to five-day crime sprees before disappearing again.

After each theft, they deliberately travelled long distances to different cities to sleep, ensuring no link could be made between them and the crimes.

The investigation began after authorities noticed a pattern in a series of similar thefts across the country.

A breakthrough came when officers linked a recent suspect to a 2012 case in Zaragoza involving an Italian woman with matching physical characteristics.

This led to closer cooperation with Italian police, who identified her as part of a wider organised criminal network targeting jewellery stores across Europe.

READ MORE: Walking sticks and wiretaps: Fake elderly gang linked to €200k theft spree across Spain

The same handbag appears at different robberies, linking them together – credit: Policia Nacional

Further analysis revealed a crucial detail: whenever a robbery occurred, an Italian associate was often staying in a nearby town between 100 and 400 kilometres away.

This pattern helped investigators map the group’s movements and connect additional unsolved cases.

On March 30, officers detected the suspects entering Spain again with the intention of committing more thefts.

A coordinated operation was launched, leading to the arrest of all four individuals the following day in Palencia.

Police recovered clothing believed to have been used during previous robberies, along with €4,000 in cash.

Authorities also carried out a search at the home of one of the main suspects in Italy.

The group is now linked to crimes in multiple regions, including Valencia, Alicante, Murcia, Sevilla, Granada and Almeria.

Officers say the case highlights the growing sophistication of travelling criminal networks operating across Europe.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.