4 Feb, 2026
4 Feb, 2026 @ 18:00
Two members of violent luxury watch robbery gang operating in Spain are arrested and jailed in the UK

TWO members of a luxury watch theft gang operating in the Balearic Islands last summer have been arrested in the UK and jailed.

A third man has been detained in Catalunya by the Policia Nacional and has also been imprisoned.

The nationalities or ages of the trio have not been revealed.

POLICIA NACIONAL PROBE

The thieves snatched four high-end watches worth a total of €525,000 from their owners in Mallorca and Ibiza last August.

The Policia Nacional said the criminals deployed a high degree of organisation and coordination in executing the thefts.

They used fake identities to rent hire cars used to travel around the islands.

The trio monitored potential victims in the street with one of them carrying out the violent snatch before fleeing to the getaway car.

Two incidents happened in less than an hour in Mallorca- last August 22- with two men attacked and robbed.

One of the victims resisted but was unable to prevent his watch from being taken with the total value of the thefts being €95,000.

On August 25, the robbers moved to Ibiza for three days- once again hiring a car with fake papers.

Two more watches were stolen, with a total value of €430,000.

The Policia Nacional activated a probe to identify and find the thieves.

That included issuing European Arrest warrants for the two people detained in the United Kingdom.

