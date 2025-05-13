Gun-toting muggers steal luxury watches before fleeing on motorbike in Spain

A GANG who stole luxury watches from people in the Alicante and Valencia areas has been arrested by the Policia Nacional.

Five people- of undisclosed nationality- were detained in Madrid plus one in Cuenca, with two of the accused being jailed ahead of their trial.

The detainees, six men and a woman, intimidated their victims with a gun.

GANG RAIDED

In one case, they hit a man on the head with the weapon’s butt before fleeing on a motorcycle.

Police recovered the gun along with drugs and a high-end watch, following raids carried on April 29.

Investigations started in February after a violent robbery outside an Alicante nightclub.

The victim left the premises and was struck in the head, as two men snatched his watch.

The probe uncovered two identical robberies in Alginet(Valencia province) a fortnight later.

In both instances, victims were threatened with a gun, their watches snatched, with the thieves escaping on a motorbike.

ARRESTED GANG MEMBER

The Policia Nacional described the gang as ‘highly specialised’ in their ability to quickly commit the robberies.

They had significant expertise in targeting the most valuable watches and how to get the best price on the second-hand market.

In February, the Policia Nacional arrested five members of a Venezuelan gang who robbed victims in a similar way in the Madrid area, including the use of motorbikes as escape vehicles.

It’s not known if they are linked to the latest set of arrests.