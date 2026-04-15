Spain’s largest airline axes flights to key Latin America destination – but is a jet fuel shortage to blame?

SPAIN’S major air carrier, Iberia, has announced a temporary suspension in direct flights to Cuba because of a lack of fuel in the Caribbean country.

Iberia currently operates three flights per week from Madrid to the island.

That will fall to two services in May, before a total suspension in June.

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HAVANA AIRPORT, CUBA

The decision could be reversed from November if ‘conditions’ allow it, according to Iberia.

The problem appears is fuel availability in Cuba which is going through an economic crisis and with the United States now controlling oil supplies from Venezuela.

Iberia said that flights from Cuba to Madrid had to make a technical stop in the Domincan Republic so that the planes could be refuelled.

Iberia customers from June onwards who want to fly to Cuba can do so by travelling to Panama and then to the island via an agreement with Copa Airlines.

The carrier’s offices in Cuba will remain open.

The temporary suspension affects Cuba only with a spokesperson saying: “Iberia maintains the rest of its operations normally and, for this summer, will offer a record number of 21.4 million seats.”

In February, Air Canada suspended its flights to the Havana due to a fuel shortage on the island and and last month, Air France scrapped services until at least mid-June.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel had previously announced measures aimed at mitigating the fuel shortage including rationing.

Deputy Prime Minister, Oscar Perez-Oliva Fraga, stated that what little fuel Cuba had available would be used for essential services, electricity generation, health services, water supply, defence activities and to keep lucrative tourism going.

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