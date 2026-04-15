Pervert teacher gets 180-year prison sentence for recording children using bathroom in northern Spain

A NAVARRA court has handed down a jail sentence totalling 180 years and nine month to a teacher who videoed 31 girls and nine women in school bathrooms and Pamplona area shopping centre toilets.

The teacher, 39, worked at the IES de Zizu in Zizu Mayor, and his trial was held behind closed doors.

Despite the symbolic length of the prison sentence, the reality is that he will face a maximum term of 15 years behind bars.

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PROTEST AGAINST TEACHER

He was convicted of 40 crimes against privacy, continuous crimes against privacy, and the possession and creation of child pornography.

The sentence can be appealed before the Navarra High Court.

The teacher has also been ordered to pay compensation ranging between €3,000 and €15,000 to his 42 victims.

Prior to his trial, he deposited €273,000 which the court said mitigated his final sentence

IES DE ZIZUR

His behaviour came to light in October 2023 when a neighbour of his spotted a spy camera and reported him to the police.

The teacher was arrested after a Pamplona court authorised a search of his home.

He has been on ‘sick leave’ ever since.

The man took advantage of his position by accessing personal details of his students by stealing their passwords from emails and social media networks such as Instagram and Snapchat.

The teacher then accessed all kinds of files and private photos that he then saved.

Investigators also found evidence that he had computer software involving AI that allowed him to create naked images involving the minors.

The Navarra court also disqualified him for 10 years from any profession, trade or activity related to children.

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