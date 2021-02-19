POLICIA Nacional have arrested two people for allegedly recording intimate images using hidden cameras in public toilets.

Up to 71,080 videos recorded in public toiles have been seized, in addition to another 1,187 sex tapes.

The investigation began on January 17, when the manager of a shopping centre in Malaga city informed the Policia Nacional that he had found some strange devices, of unknown origin, installed in the women’s WC.

It was discovered that each device contained a spy camera consisting of a motion detector, a power supply battery and a micro SD card.

In the analysis of the videos content captured by the cameras, the police officers were able to observe the clothing of the woman who installed the devices in the toilets.

The woman, 31, was subsequently identified and arrested as was her 44-year-old uncle, who accompanied her on each trip to the shopping centre.

The image files were classified by category, according to the physical characteristics of the victims, and were obtained in public establishments in Malaga city and surrounding towns.

In addition to the 71,080 videos recorded in public toiles, a further 1,187 sex tapes of the male detainee having sex with various women was also discovered.

It is not yet known if the sex tapes were recorded with consent.

Also among the images seized were 120 child pornography videos and 2,300 photos of minors.

The investigation remains open, pending on the analysis of the large volume of files seized, whilst the police attempt to identify and locate the victims.

The images were taken with the alleged intention of publishing them online to earn money.

The involvement of third parties has not been ruled out.