5 bedroom Villa for sale in Monforte del Cid with pool garage – € 790,000

Discover this spectacular pre-owned villa of the exclusive Makalu II model, situated on the first line of the golf course within the prestigious Font del Llop Golf Resort, a privileged setting that combines nature, privacy, and a unique lifestyle on the Costa Blanca. This property stands out for its modern design, spacious rooms, and seamless integration with the surroundings, offering breathtaking open views of the golf course from its terraces and outdoor areas. On the main floor, the villa features a large and bright living-dining room with an open-plan kitchen, creating an elegant and… See full property details

Villa

Monforte del Cid, Alicante

5 beds 5 baths

€ 790,000

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