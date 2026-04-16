Young British tourist punched policeman in the face outside Magaluf nightclub in Spain

A BRITISH tourist received a six-month prison sentence- suspended for two years- after admitting an assault on a Guardia Civil officer outside a Magaluf nightclub.

A Palma court on Wednesday also fined the young woman €240, after she travelled from the UK to attend the hearing.

The Ultima Hora newspaper reported that a plea bargain deal between her lawyer and prosecutors meant she will not serve any jail time.

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GUARDIA OFFICER ATTACKED

The deal resulted in her admitting to assault and causing injury.

The incident happened at 4.40am last August 16 outside the entrance to a nightclub on the Punta Ballena strip.

She got into an altercation with a bouncer who then called the Guardia Civil after she refused to calm down.

The woman made various allegations about her treatment to officers who said it was a civil matter that was not within their juristiction.

Her reaction was call the Guardia ‘sons of bitches’ and ‘pieces of sh–‘.

The situation escalated when she shoved one of the officers and then punched him on the left cheek.

She was promptly arrested and charged.

No further details about the woman have been disclosed, who appeared at her Palma court hearing with a translator.

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