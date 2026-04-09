Angry dad beats up boy, 12, who rough-tackled his son during ‘friendly’ football match in Spain

AN ANGRY father has been arrested for running onto a Mallorca soccer pitch and brutally assaulting a boy, 12, who had ‘rough-tackled’ his son.

The young victim was hit several times and was taken to the Inca Regional Hospital with severe concussion.

The Ultima Hora newspaper quoted sources as saying that he is recovering well from the injuries that he sustained.

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MUNICIPAL PITCH, LLOSETA

The shocking incident happened on Tuesday afternoon at the Camp Municipal Es Puig in Lloseta.

A group of children were playing an informal friendly match when the man’s son was tackled and suffered an injury.

The father, 46, raced onto the pitch- visibly upset.

He attacked his son’s tackler to the astonishment of the other players and eye-witnesses.

The man punched the boy several times in the head.

The Guardia Civil were called and arrested the assailant.

GUARDIA ARREST

Witness statements were given by the young footballers, who were said to visibly shocked about the incident.

The father appeared before a judge on Wednesday who released him on bail.

A restraining order was also issued to keep him way from the injured boy.

A statement from Lloseta City Council said: “This type of violent behaviour has no place in our society.”

“It does not represent, in any case, the values of our people, based on respect, coexistence and education.”

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