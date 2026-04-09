THE number of tourists choosing a holiday on wheels in Spain has surged, with the number of campervans and motorhomes on the roads more than doubling in the past ten years.

Now, Spain’s traffic authority, the DGT, has introduced new rules to curb extended parking, illegal waste disposal, and to enforce stricter vehicle inspections.

When it comes to parking, motorhome owners are permitted on the side of roads or designated parking areas.

However, setting up camp and taking out tables, chairs or cooking equipment is not permitted outside of designated motorhome sites as this counts as ‘camping’ under the DGT’s rules.

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Regulations vary by province but, on a national level, parking within 100 metres of a rural beach or within 20 metres of an urban beach is banned.

Local authorities also enforce 48-hour maximum stays in several provinces, including Asturias and Andalucia.

The DGT has also announced new vehicle inspection rules.

For motorhomes, which are classified as category M vehicles follow this ITV (the Spanish equivalent of an MOT) schedule: no checks are required in the first four years post-registration, then for the next six years vehicles must be inspected every two years.

Once the vehicle has been on the roads for ten years, it must be inspected every year.

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Camper vans, classified as category N vehicles, face stricter laws.

They must pass an ITV every year for their first ten years on the roads after which point checks are biannual.

Owners face a €200 fine if they fail to comply with the new ITV schedules.

Another major change on Spain’s roads is the introduction of the S-128 road sign which flags motorhome waste disposal points.

The new sign aims to clamp down on illegal waste disposal on roadsides.

The DGT encourages motorhome users to stay in designated camping zones which provide motorhome users with waste disposal, drinking water and electric generators.

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