AIR traffic controllers in Spain are preparing to launch indefinite strike action from April 17, raising concerns over widespread disruption.

The strike, called by the Air Traffic Controllers Union (USCA) and CCOO, will target control towers managed by Saerco.

It will affect 14 airports across Spain including: Madrid-Cuatro Vientos, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, La Palma, El Hierro, La Gomera, Castellón, Burgos, Huesca, Ciudad Real, Vigo, A Coruña, Jerez and Seville.

This action involves air traffic controllers responsible for managing aircraft movements, meaning it could impact how flights are coordinated in the air and on the ground.

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The action is set to begin at midnight on April 17 and will continue indefinitely unless an agreement is reached.

Flights are expected to continue operating under minimum service rules, but delays and disruption are likely.

Passengers may experience knock-on effects including longer waiting times, rescheduling and congestion at affected airports.

Here are The Olive Press’ top tips to make travelling easier during the strikes.

Passengers are strongly advised to travel with carry-on luggage only to avoid delays and the risk of checked bags not being loaded.

Those who must check baggage should plan to arrive at the airport at least four hours before departure.

Travellers should monitor their flight status regularly through their airline’s app or the official Aena website on the day of travel.

For journeys within mainland Spain, high-speed rail services such as the AVE offer a reliable alternative unaffected by aviation strikes.

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Consider traveling with AVE high-speed rail within Spain as a reliable option to avoid delays during the air strike. – Wikimedia CC

Passengers with connecting flights are advised to allow a buffer of at least four to six hours to account for potential delays.

Unions say the strike is driven by staffing shortages, deteriorating working conditions and growing risks to aviation safety.

They argue the conflict reflects a long-standing structural problem caused by years of staff cuts, excessive workloads and poor planning.

According to union representatives, staffing levels have been reduced without adequately replacing departing workers.

They also point to cancelled holidays, last-minute shift changes and failures to respect mandatory rest periods.

READ MORE: Train travel returns to normal in Spain today after unions reach deal to cancel strikes sparked by safety concerns

Passenger travelling with luggage bag checking his app for any possible delays – image by freepik

Union leaders warn that aviation safety “cannot be sustained on a workforce subjected to fatigue, stress and permanent uncertainty.”

Efforts to resolve the dispute have so far failed, with unions claiming planned negotiations were repeatedly postponed or cancelled.

A request for mediation has been submitted to the Interconfederal Mediation and Arbitration Service (SIMA), but no agreement has been reached.

With no resolution in sight, disruption across Spanish airports is expected to continue in the coming weeks.



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