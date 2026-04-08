TOP trail running athletes are heading to Benalmadena for the Calamorro Skyrace.

The finest international trail running talent will traverse a 30km route with 2,200m of elevation through Benalmadena’s mountains on Saturday 11 April with the starting gun firing at 6pm.

READ MORE: Spanish superstar Lamine Yamal, 18, slams supporters as ‘ignorant and racist’ after football friendly in Barcelona is marred by anti-Muslim chanting

This year’s revamped route promises challenging ascents.

Notorious for its brutal opening ascent, a 3 km scramble up Mount Calamorro gaining 650 m of elevation, followed by a fast finishing straight through Benalmadena’s town centre, this race is one of the most exciting mountain running events in the world, whether you’re competing or spectating.

Athletes traverse a brutal, yet picturesque, course.

Established in 2008, the Calmorro Skyrace is the fourth event in the Merrell Skyrunner World Series – a global circuit of 19 elite mountain races held across 12 countries.

With a men and women’s categories and €1,500 of prize money up for grabs for first-place, this year’s field is one of the strongest in the event’s 17-year history.

Defending champions Italian Luca del Pero and Cordoba’s Patricia Pineda return to the trail this year, aiming to reclaim the top spot on the podium.

Amateur and junior trail runners will attack a shorter 13km course with 689km of elevation gain.

READ MORE: Tragedy on the Costa del Sol: Marbella police officer, 43, dies suddenly while completing fitness test

Athletes scramble up challenging terrain.

With a YouTube livestream and a designated Fanzone for family members, Benalmadena residents and skyrunning fans, Saturday promises to be an exciting day out.

Spectators enjoy a 50% discount on the Benalmadena cable car so they can watch elite runners from the picturesque Calamorro summit.

Finishing just in time for sunset, the Calamorro Skyrace is as picturesque as it is punishing for competitors.

Click here to read more Sport News from The Olive Press.