8 Apr, 2026
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8 Apr, 2026 @ 13:00
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Ram-raid gang struck at jewellery stores in Spain- using stolen cars and netting items worth €1m

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Ram-raid gang struck at jewellery stores in Spain- using stolen cars and netting items worth €1m

POLICE have busted a ram-raid gang that used high-power cars to smash into 27 jewellery store shop-fronts across Spain in five months.

Authorities said that damage to stores plus the value of the stolen goods and cars totalled over €1 million.

Six people- aged between 27 and 60- have been arrested in a joint operation between the Guardia Civil and Catalunya’s Mossos d’Esquadra.

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POLICE SWOOP

They have been charged with belonging to a criminal group, robbery with force, theft, forging documents and receiving stolen goods.

Four of the detainees have been remanded into custody ahead of their trial.

Six addresses including a pawn shop were raided on March 17 in the Castellon, Madrid and Toledo areas, with stolen items recovered.

The organised gang struck in different parts of Spain between between November and March.

RECOVERED ITEMS

The Guardia Civil said each targeted jewellery shop was chosen after extensive surveillance and reconnaissance work.

High-powered cars, which in most cases were stolen and used false number plates, were used to smash through store windows.

The criminals then went for high-value jewellery and watches in a quick ‘smash and grab’ while colleagues kept watch outside.

Investigators said that stolen items were sold immediately to pawn shops, which caused great difficulty in tracking down the stolen goods.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.

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Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

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