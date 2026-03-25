25 Mar, 2026
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25 Mar, 2026 @ 13:11
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1 min read

Weather warning in Spain: More storm chaos on the way as orange alerts issued for gale-force 100km/h winds

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ORANGE weather warnings for strong winds have been issued across much of southern Catalunya, with gusts of up to 120km/h forecast.

Gale-force winds are expected throughout Wednesday and will continue into Thursday. 

Tarragona and Girona are under orange alerts, with Tarragona set to bear the brunt as gusts could reach 120km/h.

READ MORE: WATCH: ‘Record-breaking’ Storm Therese triggers flooding and evacuations across the Canary Islands – with red ‘danger to life’ warning issued for popular holiday hotspot

Off the coast of Girona, winds of up to 80km/h are forecast, generating waves of up to 10 metres.

Other areas, including Lleida, are under yellow warnings, where gusts may reach 90km/h. In higher areas of the Pyrenees, winds could exceed 110km/h.

Beyond Catalonia, winds of up to 80km/h are expected in Zaragoza, while further south, coastal areas of Castellon could see gusts of around 70km/h.

Authorities advise residents to stay indoors where possible, secure loose objects, and avoid coastal areas, as the storm could cause transport disruptions and falling trees.

Click here to read more Weather News from The Olive Press.

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