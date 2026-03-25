ORANGE weather warnings for strong winds have been issued across much of southern Catalunya, with gusts of up to 120km/h forecast.

Gale-force winds are expected throughout Wednesday and will continue into Thursday.

Tarragona and Girona are under orange alerts, with Tarragona set to bear the brunt as gusts could reach 120km/h.

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25/03 12:06 AVISOS HOY Y MAÑANA | España: costeros, lluvias, vientos y nevadas. Nivel máximo de aviso: naranja.

Actualizaciones en https://t.co/BLdoSsO2Qv pic.twitter.com/XRxzYY6QKx March 25, 2026

Off the coast of Girona, winds of up to 80km/h are forecast, generating waves of up to 10 metres.

Other areas, including Lleida, are under yellow warnings, where gusts may reach 90km/h. In higher areas of the Pyrenees, winds could exceed 110km/h.

Beyond Catalonia, winds of up to 80km/h are expected in Zaragoza, while further south, coastal areas of Castellon could see gusts of around 70km/h.

Authorities advise residents to stay indoors where possible, secure loose objects, and avoid coastal areas, as the storm could cause transport disruptions and falling trees.

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