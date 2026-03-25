HOPES that Storm Therese was beginning to subside have been dramatically washed away after the weather system unleashed its fiercest deluge yet on the Canary Islands, leaving behind a trail of chaos and destruction.

Therese – the 19th named storm to hit Spain this winter – had already been labelled as the ‘storm of the decade’ by meteorologists after battering the archipelago with heavy rainfall and 90km/h gale-force gusts last week.

READ MORE: WATCH: Emergency declared on the Canary Islands as ‘tropical’ Storm Therese continues to cause havoc and dams threaten to overflow

??? AVISO ROJO | Lluvias torrenciales en Tenerife.



?? Área metropolitana: en vigor hasta las 21:59 h.



?? Norte de Tenerife: en vigor hasta las 23:59 h. Afecta sobre todo al entorno de Puerto de la Cruz, La Orotava y Los Realejos.



Sigue las recomendaciones de Protección Civil. pic.twitter.com/xzIETua2Z2 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) March 24, 2026

It made landfall last Tuesday but has continued to gather pace and intensity in recent days thanks to the arrival of a second front.

Late on Tuesday night, state weather agency Aemet issued a rare red alert for large swathes of Tenerife as the centre of the powerful storm swept in.

READ MORE: WATCH: Torrential rain, landslides and thousands of Brits stranded as Spain’s Canary Islands hit by ‘storm of the decade’ – and it’s not over yet

??? ¡Aviso rojo por lluvias torrenciales en el área metropolitana de #Tenerife! Se han registrado más de 60 l/m2 en una hora. También se están produciendo chubascos muy intensos en La Palma.



?? Evita desplazamientos a menos que sea imprescindible.



? https://t.co/SaN4d1sW87 pic.twitter.com/4HGCAGEYrd — Meteored España (@MeteoredES) March 24, 2026

The ‘danger to life’ warning, which covered the northern half of the island, was put in place after up to 60mm of rain fell in just one hour in Tacoronte, a city located just 7km from Tenerife North airport.

More than a dozen flights were diverted from the airport late on Tuesday as poor visibility made it impossible for aircraft to safely land.

READ MORE: Icy polar blast set to blanket Spain in wintery conditions ahead of next week’s Semana Santa celebrations – these are the affected areas

Este vídeo lo comparten los vecinos de Mesa del Mar, en #Tacoronte, #Tenerife. La situación es muy muy complicada allí ahora mismo. Decretada la ALERTA MÁXIMA en la zona #Canarias #borrascatherese #therese #santacruz pic.twitter.com/3HWbO2Zsu2 — Victor Hugo Perez (@victorhugopi) March 24, 2026

More than 30mm of rainfall was also recorded in several other nearby areas, including the wine-making region of Valle de la Orotova.

The president of the island council, Rosa Davila, announced the activation of the ES-Alert system, which sent an emergency text message directly to affected residents and visitors urging them to avoid all unnecessary travel.

READ MORE: Spain holds its breath for Semana Santa weather forecast – chill predicted but will it rain in Malaga?

Borrasca Therese | En Santa Úrsula, la cantidad de agua ha desbordado alcantarillas como esta pic.twitter.com/pBX7FOyIKs — RTVC (@RTVCes) March 24, 2026

Schools, nurseries and day care centres have also been shut just days after being re-opened following suspension last week.

The torrential rainfall is causing significant flooding across Tenerife and Gran Canaria as intense, sustained downpours continue to overpower already waterlogged ground.

READ MORE: Will it rain on the parade? What the experts are saying about Spain’s Semana Santa weather (and why no-one actually knows)

Auténticas inundaciones a esta hora en el #PuertodelaCruz, en #Tenerife (vídeo de Gabriel Trujillo). Ya ha llegado el aviso a todos los móviles en el norte de la isla, y se pasa a nivel 2, para que actúe la UME. #Canarias #SantaCruz #borrascatherese #therese pic.twitter.com/meyuCR9yQn — Victor Hugo Perez (@victorhugopi) March 24, 2026

The storm has also triggered evacuations, road closures and widespread disruption across the islands, with many expats and tourists left stranded as storm damage blocks key access routes.

One video shared on social media shows a British tourist screaming, ‘Can someone get us help’, as she climbed onto the roof of a minibus surrounded by muddy floodwater.

READ MORE: WATCH: Spain’s Canary Islands hit by ‘storm of the decade’ as its caked in snow, swamped in floods and smashed by high waves

Borrasca Therese | Así se vive la borrasca en Puerto de la Cruz, en la zona de la Plaza del Charco. Las lluvias han convertido sus calles en lagunas pic.twitter.com/WXjKi237Qm — RTVC (@RTVCes) March 24, 2026

The dramatic scene took place in Puerto de la Cruz, a city popular with visitors on Tenerife’s northern coast.

In Gran Canaria, authorities have been forced to release water from reservoirs, with around 30 of the island’s water reserves running the risk of overflowing.

READ MORE: Spain enters unchartered territory with arrival of record-breaking 19th storm – and just two names left before list runs out

“We are facing historic circumstances in terms of the volume of rainfall and its impact on the islands,” said Antonio Morales, Gran Canaria’s president, at a press conference on Tuesday.

Since the storm made landfall last week, more than 1,800 incidents have been recorded by the emergency 112 line.

READ MORE: Spain IS warming up: Official data shows brutal trend with ZERO cold records in last four years

La #BorrascaTherese descarga con fuerza en Tenerife, anegando edificios como este, en el municipio de Tacoronte.



? Fran Sabina. pic.twitter.com/lpWe4TfsqK — RTVECanarias (@RTVECanarias) March 24, 2026

However, no casualties have been reported.

Authorities have warned that the situation remains critical and highly unpredictable as the centre of Storm Therese continues to linger around the archipelago.

READ MORE: Will the Costa del Sol’s battered beaches be ready in time for Easter after winter storms ripped away sand and toppled trees?

Seguimos muy pendientes de los efectos de la #BorrascaTherese.



Se ruega a la población que evite desplazamientos innecesarios y siga las indicaciones de las autoridades locales e insulares. Mucha precaución. https://t.co/pds7n5RI8c — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) March 24, 2026

A lower yellow weather alert remains in place for Gran Canaria, Tenerife, La Gomera, El Hierro and La Palma, warning of frequent, localised storms and rainfall of up to 15mm per hour.

“We remain very attentive to the impact of Storm Therese,” prime minister Pedro Sanchez posted on X on Tuesday night.

READ MORE: Malaga ‘set to lose one-fifth of its GDP by 2050 thanks to extreme weather driven by climate change’, alarming study finds

? El restaurante El Secuestro en Teror (Gran Canaria) ha sido «tragado» por los efectos de la borrasca Therese, que ha impactado con fuerza desde esta madrugada en Gran Canaria y se espera que llegue a Tenerife en las próximas horas y a La Palma, mañana 25 de marzo pic.twitter.com/V1prv0UCO6 — ABC.es (@abc_es) March 24, 2026

He added: “The public is urged to avoid unnecessary travel and follow the instructions of local and island authorities. Much caution.”

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