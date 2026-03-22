LARGE swathes of the Canary Islands remain on alert for poor weather this Sunday as Storm Therese’s ‘second front’ continues to wreak havoc across the Spanish archipelago.

Described by meteorologists as the worst weather event to hit the normally sun-drenched Canaries in more than a decade, the severe conditions have left thousands of British tourists and local expats stranded.

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Maspalomas ahora mismo desde mi azotea ! @tenerife_meteo @meteoGCcom 15 min lleva sin parar ! Brutal! pic.twitter.com/d1DCXKbsQ7 — Aitor ?? (@anteriorx2) March 21, 2026

The storm first made landfall on Tuesday but has stuck around over the weekend thanks to the arrival of a second front.

Weather warnings remain in place for heavy rainfall and strong south-westerly gusts reaching up to 90km/h in exposed areas, as well as on higher ground.

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Impresionante la presa de La Encantadora, en Vallehermoso, #LaGomera, rebosando por el agua caída en las últimas horas (vídeo de Melo). Ha llovido muchísimo y con fuerza durante la noche en toda la isla. #Canarias #Tenerife #borrascatherese #therese pic.twitter.com/Y1Cx7P5Jwj — Victor Hugo Perez (@victorhugopi) March 21, 2026

State weather agency Aemet have issued yellow alerts for rain for the islands of La Palma, El Hierro, La Gomera, Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote, where up to 15mm could fall in just an hour on ground which has soaked up more than a year’s rain in just a matter of days.

A separate weather warning is in place for coastal areas of Tenerife, warning of rough seas and swells of between one and three metres.

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Muchos problemas en el municipio de #Tejeda, en #GranCanaria, por las fuertes lluvias caídas y el intenso viento, que han provocado desprendimientos, como el del vídeo, en La Culata (vídeo de Iván García Dorta) #Canarias #borrascatherese #therese pic.twitter.com/LQ0dR1MNaB — Victor Hugo Perez (@victorhugopi) March 21, 2026

At higher altitudes, Mount Teide – Spain’s tallest mountain – has become completely blanketed in snow, transforming the rocky volcanic peak into an uncharacteristically wintry landscape.

Authorities in Tenerife responded to the storm by immediately activating the island’s emergency plan, shutting roads, banning hiking routes and closing the Teide National Park to visitors.

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Schools, nurseries and day care centres across the Canaries were forced to close their doors, although in-person classes are expected to return on Monday as the storm begins to subside.

But residents and tourists are strongly urged to continue to avoid all unnecessary travel and stay clear of coastal and mountainous areas until the aftermath of the storm is fully cleared.

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Se ha producido un derrumbe a 1 kilómetro de la zona donde estamos realizando la obra de emergencia en la zona de Ariñez (Vega de San Mateo).



Hemos cerrado el acceso a la zona porque es imposible circular por allí con la mínima seguridad. Precaución pic.twitter.com/VVSNLkVKNQ — Augusto Hidalgo (@AugustoHidalgo_) March 21, 2026

The GC-60 road in Gran Canaria was closed on Saturday after heavy rain triggered a frightening rockfall, leaving a 15-tonne boulder sitting on the tarmac.

On Friday, a maritime rescue helicopter was deployed to rescue passengers onboard a sailing boat that became trapped in powerful waves off Tenerife.

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Así está el cielo ahora mismo en Canarias con el centro de Therese al norte de las occidentales. Empiezan a desarrollarse algunas nubes. Hay que prestar atención a esa masa grande al Oeste. Ha llovido durante la noche sobre todo en La Palma y Gran Canaria.#canarias #therese pic.twitter.com/JsBArGkEpT — El Guayota (@el_guayota) March 22, 2026

Spectacular footage shared on social media has shown the dramatic consequences of electrical storms, torrential rainfall and blustery gusts exceeding 100km/h.

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Primera actividad eléctrica entrando en Cosa Adeje Tenerife por la borrasca Therese pic.twitter.com/8Wr1GqvRWq — skyportphoto (@SkyportPhoto) March 20, 2026

Widespread travel disruption has also been reported, with at least 43 flights cancelled or diverted on Wednesday and Thursday due to gale-force crosswinds at airports across the archipelago.

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Brits planning to fly to or from the Canary Islands are advised to check with their airline or travel operator in case of disruption.

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