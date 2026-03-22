LARGE swathes of the Canary Islands remain on alert for poor weather this Sunday as Storm Therese’s ‘second front’ continues to wreak havoc across the Spanish archipelago.
Described by meteorologists as the worst weather event to hit the normally sun-drenched Canaries in more than a decade, the severe conditions have left thousands of British tourists and local expats stranded.
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The storm first made landfall on Tuesday but has stuck around over the weekend thanks to the arrival of a second front.
Weather warnings remain in place for heavy rainfall and strong south-westerly gusts reaching up to 90km/h in exposed areas, as well as on higher ground.
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State weather agency Aemet have issued yellow alerts for rain for the islands of La Palma, El Hierro, La Gomera, Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote, where up to 15mm could fall in just an hour on ground which has soaked up more than a year’s rain in just a matter of days.
A separate weather warning is in place for coastal areas of Tenerife, warning of rough seas and swells of between one and three metres.
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At higher altitudes, Mount Teide – Spain’s tallest mountain – has become completely blanketed in snow, transforming the rocky volcanic peak into an uncharacteristically wintry landscape.
Authorities in Tenerife responded to the storm by immediately activating the island’s emergency plan, shutting roads, banning hiking routes and closing the Teide National Park to visitors.
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Schools, nurseries and day care centres across the Canaries were forced to close their doors, although in-person classes are expected to return on Monday as the storm begins to subside.
But residents and tourists are strongly urged to continue to avoid all unnecessary travel and stay clear of coastal and mountainous areas until the aftermath of the storm is fully cleared.
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The GC-60 road in Gran Canaria was closed on Saturday after heavy rain triggered a frightening rockfall, leaving a 15-tonne boulder sitting on the tarmac.
On Friday, a maritime rescue helicopter was deployed to rescue passengers onboard a sailing boat that became trapped in powerful waves off Tenerife.
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Spectacular footage shared on social media has shown the dramatic consequences of electrical storms, torrential rainfall and blustery gusts exceeding 100km/h.
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Widespread travel disruption has also been reported, with at least 43 flights cancelled or diverted on Wednesday and Thursday due to gale-force crosswinds at airports across the archipelago.
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Brits planning to fly to or from the Canary Islands are advised to check with their airline or travel operator in case of disruption.
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